The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

