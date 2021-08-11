The North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.34. The North West shares last traded at C$35.71, with a volume of 90,702 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of The North West in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.70.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$550.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5286083 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

