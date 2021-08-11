The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) PT Raised to $17.00

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $66,504.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,057.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

