The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

PNTG opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

