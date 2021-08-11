The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.17. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

