The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in The Progressive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.17.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

