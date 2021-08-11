The RealReal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,932 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,356% compared to the average volume of 476 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The RealReal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,265,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The RealReal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after buying an additional 180,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The RealReal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,950,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after buying an additional 294,332 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The RealReal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

