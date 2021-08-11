The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

