The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.99.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
