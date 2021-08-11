The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.