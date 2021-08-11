The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $92.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39.
In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
