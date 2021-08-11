The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $92.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

