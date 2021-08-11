The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

