The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.99.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
