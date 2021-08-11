TheStreet Downgrades LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) to D+

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $55.92 million, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 33.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

