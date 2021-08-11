TheStreet Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “C+”

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.06.
In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Himension Fund purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
