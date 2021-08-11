TheStreet Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “C+”

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Himension Fund purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

