TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98. 1,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,204,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

