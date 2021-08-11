Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on August 31st

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

TTP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

