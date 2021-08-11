Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on August 31st

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
TTP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.97.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
