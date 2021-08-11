Traders Buy High Volume of DHT Call Options (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,391% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on DHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 551.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 1,202,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 230.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.