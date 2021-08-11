Traders Buy High Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,119% compared to the average daily volume of 161 call options.

PEG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,048,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

