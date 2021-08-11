Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,184 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,641% compared to the average daily volume of 68 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

