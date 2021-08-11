Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT opened at $192.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

