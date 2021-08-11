Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

TT traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,969. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

