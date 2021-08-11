TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

TAC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 261,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -34.21%.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

