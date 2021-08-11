TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $807.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.