Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for frontdoor in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.02 on Monday. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

