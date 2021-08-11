Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

FNF stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

