Truist Securities Lowers MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to Hold

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,927,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 908,750 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

