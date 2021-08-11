Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $361.68 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.00. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

