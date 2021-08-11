Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

