Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,971 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

