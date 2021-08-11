Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,930. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.