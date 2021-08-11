Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 65,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 75,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

