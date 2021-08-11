Tsfg LLC Takes $26,000 Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWD opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

Ishares

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.