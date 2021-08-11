Tsfg LLC Takes $37,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.45. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $57,093.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,403 shares of company stock worth $16,077,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

