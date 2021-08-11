TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,294,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.