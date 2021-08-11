Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $9.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.57.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

TPTX stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.29.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 224,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.