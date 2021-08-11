Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $366.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

