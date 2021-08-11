Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Twin Disc to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.