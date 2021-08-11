Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.12, but opened at $73.55. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 29,890 shares.

The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

