U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells $293,064.63 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SLCA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $754.27 million, a P/E ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $205,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

