Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 932,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 177.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 515,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,164,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.