UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS UDHCF opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. UDG Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.67.

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.