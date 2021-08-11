Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

