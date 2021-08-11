Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,062 ($40.01). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,026 ($39.53), with a volume of 146,132 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULE. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,481.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

