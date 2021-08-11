Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

