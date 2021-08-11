Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 2.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

