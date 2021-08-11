Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $140.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

