Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up about 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 797,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.