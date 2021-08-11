Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.95% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.