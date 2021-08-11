Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.7% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 2,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

