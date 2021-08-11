Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Pentair makes up 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Pentair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.91. 3,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,698. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

