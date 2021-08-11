Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

UAA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 6,124,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

